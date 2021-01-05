Hina Khan 'thrilled' To Bag Best Actress Award At Montgomery International Film Festival

Adding more achievements to her list, actress Hina Khan recently gained International recognition with the best actress award for her film, Lines at the 'Montgomery International Film Festival' based in the USA. The actress has not just bagged an award for her impeccable performance in the film, but her flick was also nominated in the best picture category at the MIFF awards. The actress took to Twitter and shared the good news with fans by posting some stills from the film. While captioning the post, she thanked her fans for their love and support.

Hina Khan wins Best Actress award at MIFF

In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen in conversation with veteran actress Farida Jalal while the other stills are from the film showcasing Hina in her character. While captioning the post, she wrote, “I am so thrilled and excited to share a token of appreciation received for my film LINES, at the prestigious Montgomery International Film Festival, the USA as Best Actress (Feature Film). “ Hina also shared a picture of the certificate of appreciation that was awarded to her for winning the award. Lines marked the debut of Hina Khan in Bollywood. The film is directed by Hussain Khan and written by Rahat Kazmi and Shakti Singh.

I am so thrilled and excited to share a token of appreciation received for my film LINES, at the prestigious Montgomery International Film Festival, USA as Best Actress (Feature Film). #FaridaJalal @Rahatkazmifilms @HirosFBF #RishiBhutani pic.twitter.com/asxSWMsDMt — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) January 4, 2021

Lines was produced by Rahat Kazmi Films and co-produced under HIROS FAAR BETTER FILMS, a production house started by Hina and partner Rocky Jaiswal. The film was shot in Kashmir and the poster unveiling happened at the prestigious Cannes film festival in 2019, marking Hina’s big red carpet debut. Apart from the gripping storyline, the film that has been premiered at every film festival has been highly applauded for its concept, the way it has been narrated and shot, and Hina's brilliant performance. Earlier, the actress took to Instagram and reposted the 'Humans of Bombay' post that described her career journey from Kashmir to Mumbai. In the post, several pictures of Hina from the time she entered the industry were posted including stills from her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a still of Hina Khan's shows on television, her family pictures, and the actor's picture with her beau Rocky.

