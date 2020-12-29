Hina Khan Shares Stunning Pictures While Having Gala Time At Beach

Indian actress Hina Khan often treats her fans with entertaining pictures. She is very active and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Recently, Hina shared a new picture in which she can be seen enjoying beach vibes. Fans have been going gaga over her post.

Hina Khan's Instagram post -

In Hina’s post, she can be seen on the beach in a black bikini. She added a green white and yellow shrug to her look. She paired her looks with an off-white hat and glairs. These pictures are taken in a beautiful background that shows the sun, the sand and the sea. The actress looks gorgeous and never misses a chance to flaunt her fashion game. Fans and followers showered her post with several likes and comments in no time.

Hina Khan's photos -

The actress proves to be a beach baby as she also shared many other pictures from the beach while she was on a vacation at the Maldives earlier. The 33-year-old was seen having a blast at the beaches of Maldives. She shared multiple pictures and was slaying in all her looks that created a buzz on social media.

Hina Khan is known for her role of Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is also known for the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also been a participant in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11 and was declared as the first runner up in both. Hina was one of the highest-paid actresses of the television industry in 2015 and 2016. Hina made a guest appearance in the TV show Naagin 4 and will soon act as the main character in the fifth season of the show.

Hina Khan made her debut in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s movie Hacked. Her recent movie, Wish List, has been released in which the actress is seen opposite actor Jitendra Rai. She will soon be seen in The Lines, and North of Srinagar. One other upcoming film of her is an Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind, where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.

