Remember When Hina Khan Spoke About The Time Her Parents Thought She Was Depressed

Actor Hina Khan became a household name after making it big in the television world with her role as Akshara in one of the longest-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But do you know, after making the decision of quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina’s parents thought she suffered from depression? In one of her old interviews with Pinkvilla, the actor candidly spoke about the short hiatus she took from the showbiz post the show.

Hina Khan’s parents thought she was depressed

Post bidding adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, after playing Akshara for 8 long years, the actor during the interaction said that there were many things going on in her life that kept her busy rather than work. This included spending time with family which Hina couldn’t do properly for 8 years. The Naagin star began exploring herself which resulted in her family being concerned about her health.

ALSO READ| Hina Khan Opens Up About Her Alternative Career Choice And The Importance Of Education

Stating that they assumed that Hina was in ‘depression’, she added that her family constantly asked her if she was doing fine. The reason for this was her being tucked in her bed all day long. Hina’s family thought that she had become ‘nervous’ and was probably suffered from depression due to the fear of not working.

ALSO READ| Hina Khan Watched Nolan's 'Tenet' In The Theatre; Check Out How Her Experience Was

However, the reality was totally different. Hina dealt with the chaos of the loud showbiz life so much that she just wanted a brief time for herself. The actor stated that she loved watching Netflix and that’s what she would do all day long without any break. Also, she successfully managed to explain her parents that she wasn’t ‘nervous or depressed’ but she was ‘happy and glad’ about the break.

ALSO READ| Hina Khan Looks Chic Posing In A White Blanket As She Vacations In Maldives; See Pic

On the professional front, the year 2020 was quite a successful year for Hina Khan. She kicked off the year by making her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s directed Hacked. She also made her digital-debut with the psychological crime drama Damaged 2. Along with it, she impressed audiences with her brief appearance as Nageshwari in Naagin 4. Hina also made an appearance in several music videos alongside prominent TV celebs including Dheeraj Dhoopar. The actor will next feature in a ZEE5 original show Suhani.

ALSO READ| Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal's Exotic Maldives Vacation Photos Will Drive Away Your Blues

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.