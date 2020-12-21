Hina Khan Shares Journey From 'Kashmir To Mumbai': 'Proudly Carved My Own Way'

Recently, Hina Khan's life journey was featured on 'Humans of Bombay'. On December 20, Sunday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and reposted the 'Humans of Bombay' post. The Naagin star's story from Kashmir to Mumbai was shared as part of the caption of the post. Take a look at Hina Khan's Instagram post.

Hina Khan's journey from Kashmir to Mumbai

In the above 'Humans of Bombay' post on Instagram, one can see a series of Hina Khan's pictures. This series includes a still of Hina Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a still of Hina Khan's shows on television, her family pictures and the actor's picture with her beau Rocky. Talking about her family, Hina Khan said, "I come from an orthodox Kashmiri family where becoming an actor was never an option. My parents were even hesitant to send me to Delhi for college but somehow, I convinced Papa".

At the age of 20, Hina Khan moved to Bombay without informing her parents. The actor's friends & relatives cut ties with Hina's family. Talking about the same, Hina said, "After weeks of cajoling, Papa said, ‘you can continue only if you complete your studies.’ Then, my parents moved to Mumbai". After 8 years of acting experience, the star entered a reality show. She said, "Initially, I had a ‘no shorts, no steamy scenes’ policy but over time, I decided to make my own rules".

After Hina Khan's parents had gotten used to her being a popular actor, she revealed her relationship with her beau Rocky. Talking about her love life, Hina told 'Humans of Bombay', "It came as a shock; everybody in our family has had arranged marriages. But I gave them time & now, they love him more than me!". Further, Hina talked about her switch to movies from TV. She said,

"After, TV offers poured in, but I took a risk & quit TV to do movies. I was thrilled when I debuted at the Cannes film festival last year; I felt so proud to represent India abroad. The way the entire film & TV industry came to my support, humbled me. This year, I moved onto OTT platforms–the script demanded a kissing scene, so I spoke to my parents. I said ‘yes’ only after they understood it was needed for the role; my movie became one of the most watched films on the platform".

Hina Khan concluded saying:

"It’s been 11 years since I first faced the camera–the little girl growing up in Srinagar would’ve never imagined walking Cannes. But a series of difficult choices have gotten me here. From Srinagar to Bombay, from being the first actor in my family to dating someone out of the community to giving up easy money at my peak, I’ve proudly carved my own way".

