Hina Khan's Uber Chic Hairstyles You Must Take Inspiration From

Hina Khan is a big name in the television industry. From essaying an ideal bahu in her first serial to showing her charming real-self in Bigg Boss, Hina has come a long way. She has managed to make a special place in the hearts of the audience with her captivating performances on-screen. Her red-carpet looks to hairstyles, everything goes on to become a trend. She's a stylish actor also known for impeccable fashion sense and chic hairstyles. Take a look at some uber-cool hairstyles donned by Hina Khan you need try.

Image Credit:@realhinahinakhan Instagram

Hairstyles inspired by Hina Khan

Twisted bun-pony

Hina Khan looks radiant in this stunning backless dress. She opted for a twisted half pony to complete her entire look. Hina Khan's hairstyle in this post looks truly fashionable. In order to achieve this particular Hina Khan's hairstyle, all you need to do is make a regular bun and secure with rubber with some loose hair at the end.

The Half-bun

Hina Khan recently entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. The stunning actor wore this gorgeous wrap dress and completed her look with this uber-chic half-bun hairdo. This is a really cool hairstyle which one can wear with both western and traditional wear. To get this Hina Khan's hairstyle, you need to section your hair into two parts. Take the section from the crown area of your hair and make a messy bun. For the rest of the hair keep them loose, and your hairstyle is ready.

Low pony with soft curls

Hina Khan's Instagram is filled with her photos in really quirky hairstyles. However, the actor is mostly seen donning a pony-tail in the majority of her photos. This Hina Khan's hairstyle is no different, she wore a polka-dots dress with a low-pony which is complementing her look beautifully. Not only the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is looking pretty in this hairdo, but very glamourous as well. A must try hairdo inspired by Hina Khan.

On the work front, Hina Khan will be next seen in Hacked. Directed by Mohit Bhatt. Hacked also stars Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra along with Hina Khan. Hacked will hit the silver screens on February 7, 2020.

