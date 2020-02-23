Neha Kakkar's Remix Songs Which Received More Popularity Than The Original; See Full List

Neha Kakkar, who is currently seen as a favourite judge on the reality show Indian Idol season 11, is a singing sensation. She is the only Indian celebrity to have won an Instagram trophy for her whopping 32.4 million followers. Kakkar is also in the list of Forbes 100 most popular and rich celebrities in the world. She currently holds the 29th position. Every song she sings becomes a groundbreaking hit.

In the last decade, Neha Kakkar has sung some of the biggest hits like Ladki Aankh Maare or Nora Fatehi's dancing track Dilbar. But whats highly astounding is the fact, that almost every remix sung by Neha Kakkar has garnered more popularity than the original. Among countless smashing hits of Neha Kakkar take a look at her most popular remix tracks-

Remix songs by Neha Kakkar which gained more popularity than the original

Ladki Aankh Maare

Ladki Aankh Maare, from Rohit Shetty's Simmba, is undoubtedly Neha Kakkar's most popular remix song. Originally sung by Kumar Sanu, this Mika and Neha Kakkar version of Ladki Aankh Maare is a must-have dance number if you are planning a party. It was also Sara and Ranveer's sizzling onscreen chemistry which made Ladke Aankh Maare a grand success.

Dilbar

Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali collaborated to sing for the remake of this iconic song for Satyamev Jayate. Originally performed by former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen in 1999 hit film Sirf Tum, Nora did complete justice to the remake. Once again, her song became the highlight of the John Abraham starrer

O Saki Saki

Koena Mitra and Sanjay Dutt featured in the original soundtrack back in 2011 for the film Musafir. In 2019, the song was remade for John Abraham's Batla House. Since the day it got released, the song became a rage. Neha Kakkar's mesmerizing voice gave a new vibe to the song, and till date, it is amongst the most celebrated tracks of the singer.

Hauli Hauli

Hauli Hauli is a famous Punjabi track sung by Garry Sandhu. It was remade for Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De. Rakulpreet Singh's killer dance moves and Neha Kakkar's powerful voice made the song a smashing hit.

Lamborghini

Lamborghini was one of the most celebrated independent tracks of 2018. In 2020, the song was remade and with some modifications in the lyrics for the rom-com Jai Mummy Di . Panga fame actor Jassie Gill collaborated with Neha Kakkar for the reprised version of the track. As soon as the track was released, it went viral in no time.

Tu Cheez Badi Hai

Yet another Neha Kakkar's song which is a remix but gained more popularity than the original is Cheez Badi Hai from the film Machine. Even though the film tanked at the box-office this Neha Kakkar track topped radio charts over weeks.

