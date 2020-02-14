Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal's Adorable Photos That Are Bound To Give Couple Goals

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are the much-loved power couple. Their love blossomed on the sets of popular Hindi drama show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and since then, the love birds have been inseparable. The much-in-love TV couple keeps on pleasing their fans with their cute PDA pictures. Take a look at the adorable pictures of Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal and get a peek into their love story.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal look picture perfect in this picture

Rocky Jaiswal and Hina Khan first met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina was playing the female lead and Rocky was amidst the supervising producers of the show. Love blossomed between them and since then, the duo has been seen on various outings together.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are smiles for each other

The popular couple often posts their pictures together on social media, and their fans can't get enough of it. Especially on special occasions, the duo wishes their fans together on social media.

Hina Khan in a goofy mood

Here, Hina seems to be in a fun-mood while enjoying a dinner date with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The couple looks happy in each other's company.

Hina Khan and Rocky on a vacation

The good-looking couple is giving us some major relationship goals with this picture. Both can't keep eyes off each other and are looking really in love while enjoying a vacation in the Maldives.

