Hina Khan Sizzles In A Pink Bikini Underwater At Maldives; See Pictures Here

Hina Khan was last seen in Arijit Singh’s music video Raanjhana alongside Priyank Sharma. She is currently living her life to the fullest in the Maldives. The actor is very active on social media and made sure that she keeps her followers updated about her vacation. The television actor daily posts some of her sizzling pictures and giving major fashion goals to her fans.

Taking to Instagram, Hina Khan posted a series of underwater pictures of her in a pink bikini. From the pictures, fans can see that she is having a lot of fun in the Maldives. Her beachy wear has also given inspiration to many. Hina Khan also previously made headlines for her vacation in Rajasthan with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Now fans can see her increase the temperature of Maldives by her bikini looks.

See pictures here:

Here are some of Hina Khan's bikini outfits from the vacation:

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Hina Khan is speculated to be seen next in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. She was reportedly rehearsing for a song of the film.

