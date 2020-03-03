The Debate
Hina Khan's Yellow Ensembles That Prove The 'Hacked' Star's Love For The Happy Colour

Bollywood News

Apart from being known for her acting prowess, Hina Khan has also proved to be a fashionista. Below are a few of Hina's yellow outfits. Read on.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hina Khan

Ever since Hina Khan dipped her toes in the television industry, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. Hina’s popularity rose ten folds post her stint on Bigg Boss 11.

Apart from being known as an actor to watch out for, Hina Khan has also managed to leave her fans mesmerised with her on-point sartorial choices. It seems like Hina Khan has a thing for the colour yellow, as the actor is often seen making appearances in yellow outfits, to which her Instagram handle is proof.  

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna & Hina Khan Show Us How To Style A Blazer Like A Pro, See Pics

Hina's yellow ensembles

As seen in the picture, Hina Khan can be seen flaunting her casual avatar in a leather yellow jumpsuit. Keeping her makeup minimal, the actor went for curly hair, which is partly tied in a ponytail. The actor accessorised her look with a black belt, adding an element of contrast. Take a look at the drool-worthy picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna & Hina Khan Show Us How To Style A Blazer Like A Pro, See Pics

In this picture, Hina Khan can be seen in a handstitched yellow embroidered kurti and a Punjabi salwar. Tying her hair in a bun, Hina teamed up her look with a pair of diamond earrings and mojri chappals. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Also Read | Hina Khan Reveals She Tries 50 Outfits But Selects Only 5 Of Them

Here, Hina Khan is seen flaunting her 'boardroom boss-lady' look, as the actor posed in a head-to-toe yellow ensemble accessorised with a huge neck-bow. Keeping her makeup minimal, Hina added some colour to the look, as she teamed up her outfit with a black and golden belt. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

In the picture, Hina can be seen in a floral golden jumpsuit, accessorising her look with a pair of shiny reflectors. Going for open hair, Hina teamed her outfit with a pair of black chappals. Take a look a the unmissable picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Also Read | Hina Khan Surely Loves Hairbands And These Pictures Prove It Right; Check Them Out

 

 

First Published:
