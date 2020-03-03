Hina Khan Reveals She Tries 50 Outfits But Selects Only 5 Of Them

Hina Khan made her debut in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked. The movie received a warm welcome at the box office. Now the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star is gearing up for her next- Lines. Meanwhile, Hina Khan's fashion game often makes heads turn. The actor's Instagram is a paradise for many who love her on-point style statements.

Only recently, while talking to an entertainment portal, Hina Khan had so much to talk about her love for fashion. She also shared about the immense planning that goes behind one particular outfit of hers. Read on for more.

Hina Khan reveals she tries 50 outfits and selects only 5 of them

While interacting with an entertainment portal, Hina Khan opened up about how she goes through meticulous planning when it comes to her outfits. She also shared that she has made it very clear with her team that she is okay with any experiments when it comes to fashion.

Talking about the times she got awarded for her fashion, the actor exclaimed that it just made her more particular about planning her wardrobe. She further said that she tries 50 outfits and just selects 5 of them.

In the same interview, Hina Khan also spoke about how much she adores Sonam Kapoor's fashion sense. She also mentioned biggies like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Gigi Hadid, whom she really looks up to. The television star further mentioned that she follows these stars on Instagram as they inspire her wardrobe.

On the professional front, Hina Khan was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's Hacked and is now gearing up for her next titled Lines, alongside Rishi Bhutani. As per reports, the film will trace the story of a Pakistani guy who falls in love with an Indian girl. The movie will be produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid and co-produced by Jayant Jaiswal's Hiro Faar Better films.

(Image courtesy: Hina Khan's Instagram)

