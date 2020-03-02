Hina Khan Surely Loves Hairbands And These Pictures Prove It Right; Check Them Out

Hina Khan played the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She made an exit from the show as she dipped her toes in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked. And now she is busy gearing up for her next too. The actor is also lauded for her glamorous style statements and on-point fashion game. If you sneak into Hina Khan's Instagram, you will get a glimpse of the actor's love for hairbands. Take a look at all times she complemented her attire with a hairband.

Hina Khan surely loves hairbands and these pictures are a proof

Hina Khan shelled out major Sunday vibes in a casual dress and a pair of yellow sunglasses. She teamed her outfit with a polka-dot hairband. With a messy hair bun, she looked gorgeous.

She posed with a cat while enjoying her trip in the Swiss. She sported a yellow jacket and wore a multi-coloured hairband. With no makeup, she looked all casual and comfy.

While promoting a brand, the actor pulled off a basic red tee and denim jeans. With minimal makeup, she teamed her attire with a bright red hairband. Her sun-kissed picture received many comments from fans.

Hina Khan's photos, in no time, receive a lot praises from fans. Shared a series of selfies as she headed out in the city. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor donned a black tee and clubbed it with a red hairband. All eyes were again on the funky sunglasses that made her look pretty.

Hina Khan's photos from the trip to the Maldives set the internet ablaze. She pulled off a cute two-piece and sported a quirky pair of sunglasses too. Not to miss her yellow hairband that complemented her pastel attire.

(Image courtesy: Hina Khan's Instagram)

