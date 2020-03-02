Surbhi Chandna & Hina Khan Show Us How To Style A Blazer Like A Pro, See Pics

Television actors have not only impressed the audience with their acting skills but also left their fans awestruck with their bold fashion statements. Their social media feed proves that they can easily transform from bahu to babe. And when it comes to style statements of television personalities, Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan top the list as their pictures have always grabbed the eyeballs of the audience.

But apart from being a television personality, their feed also proves their love for the colour white. Many times, the duo has showcased their glamour in blazers. Here is a guide to style a blazer like the duo.

Surbhi Chandna in a white blazer

A couple of weeks back, Surbhi Chandna shared a picture in which she is seen wearing a white blazer with a profound neck. She paired her blazer with white pants. Her wet hair enhanced her overall look. Her dark red lipstick made her look sizzling hot with her attire. She captioned the picture as 'Hello Hello A tad bit late but may WE all have a KICKASS 2020.' See the picture below:

Slaying in a grey blazer

The Sanjivani 2 actor shared the below picture from her Switzerland vacation diary. She is seen sporting a grey colour blazer with a colourful horizontal and vertical line. The denim complimented her overall look. Keeping her make up minimal she wore dark red lipstick.

Hina Khan in a white blazer

Expressing her love for white, a few days back, Hina Khan shared a series of posts in which she looked like an angel in white attire. Wearing a pair of white blazer and pants, she left her fans in her awe. Keeping the jewellery minimal, she wore a golden neckpiece. She also went for a ruby red matte lipstick. She opted for a nude colour curved heels for her white avatar. See the pictures below:

Hina Kham paired a blue-white blazer

The Damaged 2 actor's kept her look classy yet comfy in the below picture. She paired a blazer and pants with a deep-neck white top. She styled a messy bun and opted a pair of stud earrings. She also highlighted her yellow high curved heels. The actor gave some casual poses for the click. Check out the slideshow below:

