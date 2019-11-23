Hindi-dubbed Version Of 'Frozen 2' Falls Prey To Piracy, Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

Frozen 2, which earned an impressive $8.5 million on the first day of its release, is the latest victim of the notorious piracy website Tamilrockers. After the release, TamilRockers leaked the Hindi version of the movie which is voiced by Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra. Directed by Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, the second installment of the film was released six years after the release of the first part in 2013 and became a hit instantly. The plot of the story is about a princess who sets off on a journey alongside a rugged iceman, his loyal reindeer, and a naive snowman to find her sister, whose magical icy powers have accidentally trapped the kingdom in eternal winter.

Although several actors despise piracy and have featured in several videos to spread awareness about the same, a few movies somehow manage to get leaked online. Piracy has always been a grave issue not only in India but abroad as well. Various movies have fallen prey to piracy despite having stringent rules to protect their copyrights.

Other movies leaked on TamilRockers

Recently, another movie that released alongside Frozen 2 this weekend leaked online was Pagalpanti which too fell prey to piracy. The pirated version of the movie was released on the same website. The movie stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Ileana D'Cruz. The movie was leaked within hours of its release. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra's film Marjaavaan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala have also been leaked within a few hours of their release.

Disclaimer: This is to notify that the sole purpose of this article is to spread awareness and that Republic, in no way, promotes piracy.

