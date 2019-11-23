Frozen 2 Box Office Collection: The Disney Movie Opens On A Decent Note On Day 1

Disney is all set to bring to the audience another successful film this year very soon - Frozen 2. The film started breaking records before its release as it recorded the highest pre-bookings for an animated film in the USA on online ticketing platforms. The film has opened to positive reviews with 75% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.2 score on IMDB. Check out Frozen 2's global and domestic box office performance.

Frozen 2 box office performance

In the USA, Frozen 2 opened alongside the Chadwick Boseman starrer 21 Bridges and Tom Hanks starrer A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood. The sequel to the 2013 film is expected to perform better than the first. Frozen had brought in $400 million domestically with a total of $1.27 billion globally. Frozen 2 had reportedly started rolling out in 26 international markets since Wednesday registering the number one spot at the box office in majority of them. The film brought in $18.6 million before its debut in the domestic market. It also set the highest Disney animation film opening day in Korea, Turkey, Philippines, Malaysia and UAE. In its home market the USA, Frozen 2 has taken up a good start with earning $8.5 million from its Thursday evening previews.

Disney is reportedly expecting an opening weekend of over $100 million for Frozen 2. Though no animated film released in November has achieved the feat of earning that big a number in its first weekend, early reports suggest that Frozen 2 will be the first one to do so. On the other hand, the film has opened to a wide release in India. Popular Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and Shruti Hassan have been roped in to voice the characters of the film in Hindi. This has resulted in a positive outcome as it opened to good numbers. Frozen 2 might face strong competition from Pagalpanti in India. As per reports, even with tough competition, Frozen 2 has opened to a 25-30% occupancy, which is better than Pagalpanti's 15% occupancy.

Want to know what happens next? Make sure you stay through the credits when you go see #Frozen2. pic.twitter.com/M6FpnACQtj — Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) November 22, 2019

