Hindi Film Industry To Face A MASSIVE Loss Of ₹800 Crore Due To Coronavirus Epidemic?

Bollywood News

The rapid spread of coronavirus across the globe has got nearly everyone worried. The Hindi film industry is reported to face a huge loss due to the pandemic.

Hindi film industry

The rapid spread of coronavirus across the globe has got nearly everyone worried. Many schools, colleges and various other centres have been advised to shut down due to the pandemic. Among them is the Bollywood industry. As per reports, the entertainment industry has taken a huge hit due to the coronavirus epidemic.

It was recently reported that cinema halls are shut in several cities due to the virus and that has severely hit the box office numbers of Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3. Apart from that, films such as Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Takht, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Brahmastra have been kept on hold for a couple of weeks until further notice. Films like Sooryavanshi and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar that were all set to hit the silver screens have also been asked to postpone the films.

In a recent interview, trade analyst Komal Nahta revealed that Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 has nearly lost about Rs 25-30 crore due to the virus. He also revealed that films that have been delayed or pushed to a further date will lose about Rs 800 crore. He also said that with the given condition, audiences will not get to watch a theatrical film anytime soon.

