Rani Mukerji Takes A Stand On Female Stereotypes In The Hindi Film Industry

Rani Mukerji has always been one of the more vocal celebrities in Bollywood. The actor recently spoke about how women's age becomes an obstacle in the film industry. She also mentioned how the problem will resolve itself if the mindsets of people change.

Rani Mukerji puts forth her views on female actors' age

In a recent interview with a leading media portal, Rani Mukerji spoke about ageism coming out as an issue in the Hindi film industry. The actor said that the important factor, according to her, is the mindset. She said that when it changes, everything else will change too. When everyone will stop talking about the age of the actress, the status quo of relationship, then there will be a change. The only thing that should matter is whether the actor can justify the role.

Rani added that as long as the director of the film and the people in the workspace are confident, these matters are not important. She also spoke about how the audience is supposed to focus on the character that the actor is playing and not on the actor's personal life. She spoke about how it is normal for a male actor to be romantic on-screen, irrespective of his age, but when a female actor does the same, it is not considered normal. She also added that actors need to look after themselves. She said that actors like Sharmila have pulled off younger roles in the past, and more women should do so.

Mardaani 2 receives appreciation from the viewers

Rani Mukerji’s latest movie, Mardaani 2, is being loved by the audience. The film has been directed by Gopi Puthran, who has also written the plot of Mardaani 2. The film also stars actors like Vikram Singh Chauhan and Shruti Bapna. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

#Mardaani2 - HARD HITTING crime thriller brillianty executed by Gopi Purthan. Watertight script, fast paced screenplay & PHENOMENAL performance by #RaniMukerjee & #VishalJethwa are major highlights. Film will shake your soul with its message. Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Mardaani2Review — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 13, 2019

I wanted to get up and join #RaniMukerji in the climax of #Mardaani2 in her fight. Such is the impact. Hard-hitting, relevant, to the point and effective. #RaniMukerji deserves all the awards, all the praises, so does Vishal Jethwa, the menacing antagonist. Go-For-It



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) December 13, 2019

