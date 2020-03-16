Sara Ali Khan Turns Reporter In Varanasi Amid Coronavirus Scare; Has A Swell Time. Watch

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and posted a video of herself from Varanasi. Amid the Coronavirus scare, the actor was seen having a swell time as she turned reporter from the crowded bylanes of the holy city. In the video, she can be seen giving her fans and followers a tour of the area. The actress was walking freely on the roads as the locals were oblivious to the presence of the star. Sharing the video, Sara wrote, "Namaste Darshako Banaras ki galliyo se... Oh, what a lovely day. So much fun- such little you pay. If only in Varanasi one could stay (sic)."

Sara's Varanasi trip

Many other videos and pictures of the star have surfaced on the social media in which she is seen taking part in the famous Ganga aarti with her mom Amrita Singh. In one video, Sara is seen sitting with her hands folded in a Namaste, while her mom is seen sitting next to her. The pujaris can be seen doing the aarti.

Meanwhile, after wrapping the shoot of Coolie No. 1 with co-star Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan has escaped the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. Posting a boomerang video on her Instagram stories, bidding goodbye as she stands at the airport with her luggage, the Simmba actress has jetted off to the holy city of Varanasi. In a series of breath-taking pictures on her social media handle, Sara can be seen having a swell time by the Ganges in Varanasi. In the pictures, the young actor can be seen enjoying the ghats and offering prayers to the river. Sara looked absolutely pretty in a salwar suit as she posed for the camera. She captioned the post, "Ganga Nadi

