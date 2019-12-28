Hindi Movies In 2019: Top 5 Films You Must Add To Your Watchlist

There have been some great Hindi movies in 2019. Some of the films have done really well at the box office and some have been a huge disappointment. Each of the Hindi films this year has brought up a different genre and thrown light at different topics. The content in Hindi cinema seems to be rising and has a tough competition against other platforms like Netflix. Films this year like Article 15, Section 375, Houseful 4, etc have done great at the box office and have had mixed reviews. Listed below are some of the must-watch 2019 Hindi Movies.

Hindi Movies in 2019: Top 5 Must-watch films

1) Gully Boy

The film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the main leads has done exceptionally well at the box office. Ranveer Singh fans have loved this rap-filled film of his and cannot stop gushing about it. The film takes on the journey of a boy named, Murad who struggles with life in Dharavi and chooses to convey his views on social issues through rapping.

2) Kabir Singh

This film is a must-watch for its character development and well-done remake version of the film, Arjun Reddy. The film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars actors like Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani as the main leads. The film takes on the journey of Kabir, a surgeon who struggles with his life after losing his love Preeti and falls prey to alcohol and self-destruction.

3) Kalank

This is one film this year that faced immense criticism and was a flop at the box-office. There are still other reasons to watch this film. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt fans have loved the on-screen chemistry of the pair. The huge sets and the grandeur of the film is another reason to watch this film. The film takes one on the journey of a girl named Roop who tied to marriage finds love outside of her marriage.

4) Dream Girl

All those who have had enough of issues and wish to find some laughter must watch this film. Dream Girl is all about fun, drama, romance, and laughter. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film takes one on an interesting journey of a man named, Karamveer who gets a job at a call center due to his ability to talk in a woman's voice. Dream Girl is one of the most popular Hindi movies in 2019.

5) Chhichhore

Chhichhore is one of the most popular 2019 Hindi movies. The film has gained immense popularity with audiences of all age groups. The film takes one on the journey of Anirudh who narrates his life to his son who finds himself as a loser in life. It is filled with laughter and life lessons.

