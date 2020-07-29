Hollywood & Bollywood Movies Based On Mythology That One Should Watch

Over the years, both Hollywood and Bollywood have made several films that are based on mythology. Several of these films are based on the mythological legends like Mahabharat and Ramayana. Here are a few films that are based on such mythological legends.

Films based on mythological legends

Raavan

Raavan is a 2010 action thriller film that is based on the legend of Ramayana. The character played by Abhishek Bachchan in the film is based on the evil king of Lanka Raavan. This film also stars Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Abhishek Bachchan.

Directed by Mani Ratnam this film shows a bandit (Raavan) who kidnaps an officer's (Ram) wife (Sita). Just like Ravan the bandit also falls in love with. After this, the film does not continue to mythology but the film presents a small change where the bandit lets her go, only to realise that she loves him too. After realising this, she then uses her own husband as a scapegoat to reach the bandit.

Raajneeti

Raajneeti is a 2010 drama film that is closely based on Mahabharta. This film is a recreation of the Mahabharta in Kalyug where the kings have been replaced by the policymakers and politicians. In this film, Ranbir Kapoor's Samar Pratap is seen in the role of Arjuna and Nana Patekar's Brij Gopal is seen as Krishna or Bhishma. Samar who has returned from the USA faces his own relatives in the pursuit of power after he enters the dirty world of politics.

Kalyug

Kalyug is a crime drama film that is directed by Shyam Benegal and released in the year 1981. This film starred Shashi Kapoor, Rekha, Anant Nag and Raj Babbar. This film is a modern-day take on Mahabharata. This film shows how two brothers stand against each other of power and money. This film was loved by fans and also won the Filmfare Award for Best Film.

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope is a film that was created by Gorge Lucas in 1977. This film was loved by fans and is a cult classic film. This film highly resembles Ramayana as Luke can be seen as a young pice just like Ram. Princess Leia is like Sita who has been kidnapped and needs to be saved from the Emperor and Darth Vader who resemble Ravana. This story also features Han Solo who is like a best friend of Luke just like Hanuman was to Ram.

