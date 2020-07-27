This Is How Samantha Akkineni And Other South Indian Celebs' Weekend Looked Like

The month of July is about to end, and many celebs are still at home and are practising social distancing. They all have been spending time with their family and are keeping fans updated with what they are doing through social media. Here is what a few south Indian celebs have been doing this weekend.

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni's weekend was pretty celebratory. She crossed the 11 million followers mark on her Instagram and shared a post for her fans thanking them. She also made a post where she expressed how gardening had changed her life. In the post, she wrote "Gardening is a game changer. Planting a seed can bring change . "Eat Healthy” we hear this far too many times ... but I am telling you "Grow Healthy” is even more simpler. All it takes is a little time and a little effort. And since 2020 still needs us to 'Stay home and stay safe ‘ I think we can manage. Change any unused space in your home into an edible garden. Your terrace, balcony, window sill etc... over the next few weeks let’s grow together, share our experiences, learn from our mistakes and by the end of it be proud that we can feed ourselves. And god forbid if there is ever another lockdown we will not be the ones running to the store panic buying .. because in the words of Ron Finley we would be 'Gangsta Gardeners’ by then ... so who’s with me 💚... #GrowWithMe". Take a look at the post here.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda this weekend celebrated the first anniversary of his film Dear Comrade. In the post, he wrote a heartfelt message for his fans and shared a pic of him from the film. He wrote "Dear Comrade ❤️ I have so many feelings from Dear Comrade - it's hard to put it into a few words. Today if it was offered to me, I would go straight back to that team and story and make it again! Everyone on that film, I'll always have a special place for you in my heart.. It's a film whose release and incidents that happened around then changed me- I am sure I'll talk to you about it someday. Today Let's celebrate the victory of fighters like Lilly and Bobby Let's celebrate the beautiful writing of this film". Take a look at the post here.

Suriya Sivakumar

Suriya Sivakumar joined Instagram recently and just in a week, the actor managed to cross the 1 million followers mark. He took to his feed and shared a post where he thanked all his fans for the support. In the post, he wrote "Feeling super lucky to have such unconditional love!! Thank you guys for making me believe in what I do.. Love you all!!". Take a look at the post here.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his social media to pay his respects to the martyrs of Kargil War and celebrated the Kargil Vijay Divas. In the post, he shared a graphic of the Indian flag and a man saluting and with this he captioned the post and wrote "Remembering the martyrs. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳". Take a look at the post here.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram and shared a post wishing her mother on her birthday. In the post, she shared two pics from her childhood where she can be seen with her mother. In the post, she wrote "Happppy bdayyyyy to the most selfless loving and caring person I know ..Thankuuuu mom for being my biggest support and always pushing me to be my best version. You have taught me the joy of giving and being a strong, independent girl ❤️❤️ I could not have done anything without you.. I loveee you soooo much! Muahhhhhh @ri.ni112". Take a look at the post here.

