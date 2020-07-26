Priyanka Chopra's Films Where She Played The Role Of A Strong-headed Professional Woman

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular celebrities in the Hindi film industry and how has become a global sensation. She has won several accolades for her work in the movies and also has worked as an icon for youth across the world. She has been an example of how a woman can be fiercely independent and a strong career-oriented woman. Here are some of Priyanka Chopra's on-screen personas where she portrayed a woman who was a strong-headed professional.

Read Also | Priyanka Chopra In Fuss-free Pantsuit: Here's How Fans Can Recreate Her Look

Priyanka Chopra's films where she loves her profession

Aitraaz​

In the film Aitraaz, Priyanka is seen in the role of a villain. However, her backstory shows that she lets go of a relationship because she wants to have a successful career and wants to be wealthy. In the film, she is shown as someone who values success above everything else. Take a look at the trailer here.

Read Also | Priyanka Chopra's 'Teri Meri Kahaani' BTS Videos Show Wat Went Into Making Of The Film

Krrish

In this 2006 film, Priyanka Chopra was seen with Hritik Roshan. In this film, she meets Krishna in a Himalayan village and sees his true power. She is a news reporter in Singapore and invites him to Singapore to shoot him and advance in her career. In this film, she takes a lot of risks for her profession which shows how she is very dedicated to her profession. Take a look at the trailer here.

Fashion

Fashion is a 2008 film in which Priyanka Chopra is seen in the role of a Meghna Mathur, a small-town girl who becomes a successful supermodel. She leaves her family and comes to Mumbai to pursue her dream of becoming a model. She does all in the things in her power to get the right job and manages to do it. She rises to fame and then faces a lot of hurdles too. She leaves modelling and goes back to her home after facing these hurdles. But her friends and family motivate and support her as she returns to work. Take a look at the trailer here.

Read Also | Watch: Priyanka Chopra's Journey As 'outsider' With No Connections To Becoming Global Icon

Don 2

Don 2 is the sequel to the 2006 film Don. In this film, Priyanka Chopra was seen in the role of Roma who is an Interpol cop now. In the film, her job as a cop is to catch Don and she does it with all her dedication. If we see the chance scene from the film one can see how much she wants to catch Don. Take a look at the trailer here.

Read Also | Priyanka Chopra Wishes Nick Jonas' Mom Denise; Says 'thank You For Your Constant Grace'

Agneepath

In the film Agneepath, she was seen as the love interest of Hrithik Roshan's Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. Both of them are brought up in a brothel but Priyanka does not want to work as a brothel worker and open her own Beauty parlour. In the film, she also talks on how she wants to make it the best beauty parlour in the region and she is quite dedicated to doing it. Take a look at the film's trailers here.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.