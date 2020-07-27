Prince William Was Worried That Prince Harry Was 'blindsided By Lust', Reveals New Book

Recently it has come to light that Prince William's attitude towards Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is apparently the reason that sparked a rift between the brothers. According to a new extract from the book on Windsors, Prince William feared that his younger brother might have been blindsided by lust in his relationship with Meghan Markle.

The second instalment of the book on the Royal family tilted Finding Freedom was written about in a daily. It is reported that Prince Harry was angry with Prince William's tone concerning his then-girlfriend now-wife Meghan Markle.

New revelations from Finding Freedom

The authors of the book --- Omid Scobie & Carolyn Durand --- have expressed in the book that Prince Harry was not happy with the tone that William was using (about Meghan). They also suggested that Prince William had told Prince Harry to spend as much time as possible to know Meghan better. The authors said that a close source to William told them that Prince William was worried about Harry being 'blindsided by lust'.

It was reported that Harry, on the other hand, was offended by his brother's tone and attitude and did not want to be looked after. The author expressed in the book, "In those last two words, 'this girl', Harry heard the tone of snobbishness that was anathema to his approach to the world".

The book added, "Also, to remove Meghan from the equation, Harry was tired of the dynamic that had become established between him and his older brother."

Finding Freedom is a series of books is being published by Harper Collins U.K. with Scobie, the royal editor of Harper's Bazaar and Durand, Elle magazine's royal correspondent as the contributors. It was also reported that the authors were given exclusive access.

Before the book hit the shelves, a statement was released by Prince Harry and Meghan in which the duo expressed that they did not participate in the contribution or the publications of the book. The statement couple released expressed that both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex neither contribute anything nor did they interview for the book Finding Freedom.

Reports say that the book is based on the authors' own experiences and the members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting. This book also gives the audience a peek into the life of the royals and the drama that takes place among the Windsors.

