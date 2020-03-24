Asim Riaz Gets Praised By Himanshi Khurana For 'spreading Love' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana made headlines recently when the duo was featured in the Neha Kakkar’s song Kalla Sohna Nai. The duo gained recognition after their interest towards each other inside the Bigg Boss house. Both share a great bond and are often seen together spending quality time with each other. Recently, Himanshi Khurana shared a video on her social media where Asim Riaz is seen helping a vendor boy. However, there is more to this story.

Himanshi Khurana recently shared a video on her Twitter account where Asim Riaz is seen interacting with a boy. The vendor boy is seen selling balloons. In the video, Asim is seen asking the boy if he wants chocolates, to which the boy replies that he wants to have food and not chocolates. Asim is further seen telling the boy to go to the shop and wait for him there.

Himanshi shared the video with a sweet caption “Spread Love”. However, due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, when the government has asked people to stay indoors, Asim Riaz violating the guidelines of the coronavirus lockdown may disappoint fans.

Self-isolation and quarantine is an important aspect to prevent exposure to the novel Coronavirus. Celebrities are also making sure to abide by the rules and guidelines given by the health officials. They are also making sure that they spread awareness regarding self-isolation and social distancing.

Recently, Himanshi Khurana tweeted another picture in which the actor posted the date of the video soon after Asim Riaz was slammed by the fans for not abiding by the rules of the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor posted the picture with a clarification note, she asked her fans to see the time and date of the post. She also added that how a piece of wrong information and misconception can lead to a situation like this where the person is blamed for breaking rules.

See time n date I think ye proof enough hai sabke lie 😊 fans miss kar rahe the asim ko isiliye post kia ...see ek galt information kya bna deti hai situation ko........#AsiManshi pic.twitter.com/h5emW2yE31 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) March 23, 2020

