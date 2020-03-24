China Re-opens Over 500 Theatres In The Country As Coronavirus Cases Start Dwindling

China faced the first hit of the global Coronavirus pandemic. Many lives were lost in the country and several were quarantined due to their contact with the deadly COVID-19. However, according to a news portal, things have been easing out in China as of now which is why the country as reopened over 500 cinema halls.

China re-opens over 500 theatres in the country

This weekend, it was reported by a leading Chinese daily that the country reopened a few cinemas in a few provinces amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Till Friday, there were 486 movie theatres were back to work and continued functioning. As of Saturday, the number had risen to 507 as per the news portal. The biggest concentration went towards the Xinjiang movie theatre, as it was the first to be re-opened.

Other provinces where theatres have finally begun working are Inner Mongolia, Sichuan, Qinghai, Henan, Fujian, and Guangdong. This move by China comes at a time when the rest of the world still faces the pandemic and the movie business is still at a standstill. As of recent reports from the news portal, Australia became the first major market to close down cinemas in their country. Other countries where cinemas are still operational to a certain extent are Brazil, Russia, Mexico, Korea and Japan amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

It was reported by the news daily that China will resume theatres back by the end of this month and into April. The movies which may have been scheduled for a re-release upon the reopening of theatres could be Wolf Warrior 2, American Dreams in China, The Wandering Earth, Wolf Totem and Lebanese movie Capernaum. Exhibitors were said to keep a hundred per cent of the Box Office on those films, while still maintaining the safety measures set by the Government.

