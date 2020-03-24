Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Newly Leaked Footage Of Phone Call With Kanye West

Bad Blood singer Taylor Swift has finally broken her silence about the controversial phone call between her and Kanye West. During the time of the controversy, nearly 4 years back, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian released footage of Taylor’s phone call and claimed that she had permitted them to use the line. However, a newly released unedited version of the footage revealed that Taylor Swift was not lying about being unaware about what the line would be like.

After the newly released footage went viral, Taylor Swift remained silent about the newly found information. She has finally broken her silence about it by posting a story on Instagram. Check out the story posted by Taylor Swift on her Instagram.

In the Instagram story, Taylor Swift added the link of the World Health Organisation page and urged her fans to make charitable donations. She goes on to tell her fans that if they have the means to donate, they should. In the story, Taylor Swift wrote the video that was leaked provided the whole truth and shows that she was telling the truth this whole time.

Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s phone call

In 2016, Kanye West’s song Famous featured a line about Taylor Swift which did not sit well with her. When she spoke about the line, Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian West stated that Taylor Swift herself had given permission to the singer to use the line. Kim Kardashian West even released footage of her husband talking on the phone call with Taylor Swift before the song was released.

Taylor Swift claimed during the time that the video is only half of what happened. Nearly four years later, the unedited version of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s phone call was leaked online last week. In the video, it is clear that Taylor Swift had been telling the truth this whole time. After the 25-minute-long video netizens took to Twitter and posted Taylor Swift’s side of the story while mentioning the hashtag ‘Kanye West is over party’.

