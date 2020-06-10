'Hope We Make You Proud Ma'am': Janhvi Kapoor Tells Former IAF Pilot Gunjan Saxena

Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday announced that her next film, "Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl", is all set to bypass a theatrical release and stream directly on Netflix. The film is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, then a flying officer, who became the first woman combat aviator to fly into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

On Wednesday, Janhvi Kapoor shared real-life Gunjan Saxena's reaction after watching the teaser and wrote, 'Hope we make you proud Ma'am'. The Indian Air Force pilot wrote, "Very rarely have old memories flashed in front of me in such a sweet manner as was experienced after watching my montage with voice over of @janhvikapoor. I guess it is the time for culmination of an enriching journey which started with @sharansharma three years back."

She further said, "And what a journey it has been with Sharan. I have always admired his honesty, sincerity and a sensitive compassion while portraying my life on big screen. Everybody at my age has a story to tell. Lucky few like me have Sharan and Janhvi to narrate my story. None of life journeys are a walk in park and mine was no different. But at times a one track mind on goal does help. During my tenure in IAF, whatever little I could achieve was with the help of men and women in blue uniform. I sincerely hope everyone will enjoy the movie not because it is my story but more so because of the honest work of Sharan and his team."

Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, the film, also featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Vineet Kumar, was earlier slated to be released on April 24.

