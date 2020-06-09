Janhvi Kapoor Blesses Kartik Aaryan In Parts As Latter Promotes 'Gunjan Saxena'

Dostana 2 co-stars, Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan seems to have a cute but hilarious banter going on on Instagram. It all began when Janhvi blessed Kartik for his goodwill. Here's what it is about.

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan's Instagram banter

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan's Instagram banter started when the latter took to his account and posted about Janhvi's upcoming movie, Gunjan Saxena's trailer. Janhvi, appreciating the actor's gesture, replied with a "bless you". Check it out:

Soon after, Kartik Aaryan again shared the first look of Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena's poster. He added the caption, "Power dekh rahe ho? Poster pe hi Blockbuster hai Gunjan Saxena". On this Janhvi posted the comment, "God bless you part 2". Replying to her, Kartik said, "God doesn't bless in parts". Take a look here:

Meanwhile, Jahnvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena will release on Netflix. The movie was supposed to hit the theatres on April 24, 2020. But due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the makers have decided to give it an OTT release like some other Bollywood movies such as Gulabo Sitabo.

Gunjan Saxena is based on a true story of a by the name same who is also hailed as the "The Kargil Girl'. The plot of the movie will revolve around her flying a helicopter during the Kargil War. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the movie also stars Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi and Vineet Kumar Singh.

In other news, Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan will share screen space in Dostana 2. The movie is a sequel to the 2008 comedy which starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The sequel, meanwhile, will star Laksh Lalwani, Abhishek Banerjee and Kirron Kher in important roles besides Janhvi and Kartik. Dostana 2 is being directed for Collin D'Cunha and is slated to release some time in 2020.

Both Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan seem busy during the quarantine. While Janhvi has started picking up new hobbies, Kartik can be seen entertaining his fans through his many videos with sister, Kritika. Not only that, but he also started a new Instagram show called Koki Poochega where he interacts with his fans.

Image credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

