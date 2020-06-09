Anushka Sharma And Other Celebs Share Teaser Of Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena'

Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has already begun getting tremendous attention from celebrities who have watched the trailer of the upcoming film. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena who became the first woman pilot to fly into a warzone. The story has been an amazing one and hence fans of the actor have been eager to watch the film. According to a news portal, the film will release on Netflix and thus get an online release.

Anushka Sharma and other celebs share the teaser of Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena

The short teaser of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl featured clips and snippets from the childhood and youth days of the real-life Gunjan Saxena. The video played along with a narration in the background which highlighted the life of Gunjan Saxena as a pilot. The teaser also provided a hint of what one can expect from the upcoming film. Fans were delighted and got quite excited to see the film after the amazing teaser was released by the makers of the film.

Celebrities too have taken a keen interest in the film and have written kind words for the makers of the film. Anushka Sharma was one of the celebrities who shared the teaser on her social media profile and wrote a long and heartfelt message for the makers of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Anushka wrote that she found the teaser to be absolutely heart-warming and inspiring. Anushka further mentioned that she is looking forward to watching the film soon. Vicky Kaushal was the next to share the teaser on his personal profile and write a long caption for the teaser. Vicky Kaushal quoted a line from the teaser and mentioned that the film is about soaring higher and achieving your dreams.

Bhumi Pednekar too shared the teaser of the film and she too had kind words to say about the film. Bhumi said that dreams are about to take flight. She mentioned that the teaser looks splendid and thus she cannot wait to watch the film as soon as possible. Kartik Aaryan also shared the teaser on his profile and mentioned that some stories often pave the way for thousands of dreams and he believes Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is one of them. The celebrities were all praise for the teaser and tagged the makers and the cast in their respective posts.

