How Ayub Khan Is Related To Dilip Kumar; Read To Know Full Details

Ayub Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood who kickstarted his journey in his acting career with BR Chopra's Mahabharat. The TV series Mahabharat is one of the most successful and popular TV series ever produced. Ayub Khan is known for his role as Parikshit in the TV series and his performance in the show is widely appreciated by the audience.

Ayub Khan gained immense popularity for his role as Jogi Thakur in the Indian soap opera titled Uttaran that airs on Colours TV. He shot to stardom by depicting the role of Rajnath Goenka in the popular crime thriller Television series titled Ek Hasina Thi and also as Maninder Singh in the TV series Shakti.

Apart from all these the actor has been a part of over 20 movies including Yeh Dooriyan (2011), LOC: Kargil (2003), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Santa Banta Pvt Ltd (2016), and many more. However, apart from being known for his stellar performances, there is another thing that many of his fans are not aware of -- and that is his relationship with Dilip Kumar. Here's everything you need to know about one of the lesser-known Bollywood family connections:

Ayub Khan's relation with Dilip Kumar

Ayub Khan and Azaad actor Dilip Kumar's family relations are amongst the lesser-known Bollywood family connections. Many are totally unaware that the two stars share a family relation. Many do not know that the Mahabharat actor Ayub Khan is Devdas actor Dilip Kumar's nephew.

ALSO READ | Congress Mouthpiece NH Deletes Op-ed Likening SC To 'Pakistan SC'

Ayub Khan's father is the popular actor Nasir Khan. Ayub Khan's father Nasir Khan was born to father, Lala Ghulam Sarwar Ali Khan, and mother, Ayesha Begum, who are parents of Dilip Kumar. That means Ayub Khan's father is Dilip Kumar's brother. And Ayub Khan is Dilip Kumar's nephew.

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar And Saira Banu Share Fond Memories

ALSO READ | Dilip Kumar Goes Into Complete Isolation And Quarantine Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

ALSO READ | WATCH: As India Shuts Pakistan's Tap, Nitin Gadkari Explains How Waters Will Be Diverted For India's Benefit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.