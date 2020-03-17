Dilip Kumar Goes Into Complete Isolation And Quarantine Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Dilip Kumar is in ‘complete isolation and quarantine’ due to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 scare around the world. The legendary actor through his Twitter handle, announced late on Monday, while praising wife, veteran actor Saira Banu, for leaving ‘nothing to chance’ to protect him from catching any infection.

The account in another tweet urged the citizens to stay indoors as much as possible, while adding that the outbreak 'transcends borders.' The Devdas star asked his followers to follow all the guidelines issued by the health departments and protect themselves by limiting the exposure to others.

Here are the posts:

I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible.



The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders.



Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

Saira Banu had recently shared through an audio message that Kumar was suffering from severe backache. She added that they consulted the doctors at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai following his uneasiness, and he was doing fine since then.

Dilip Kumar, who celebrated his 97th birthday in December, was hospitalised a few times in the last years for pneumonia and other age-related ailments, but Saira Banu has always updated about his health on Twitter.

The actor is considered among the legends of the industry having been honoured with Padma Vibhushan and numerous other honours. He has featured in numerous iconic films of the Hindi cinema like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, among others.

Meanwhile, 114 Coronavirus cases are been confirmed in India with two deaths, one in Delhi and one in Karnataka. Apart from the shutting of schools, theatres and malls in numerous states, even the film industry is putting off events for the time being.

Release of films like Sooryavanshi and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been delayed, while shooting has been put on hold for numerous films. Even film associations announced that shooting will not take place between March 19-31.

Image credit: Twitter/@TheDilipKumar

