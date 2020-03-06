How Disha Patani Has Evolved As An Actor Over The Years; Check It Out

Disha Patani now has a firm footing in the Indian film industry. The actor is popular for her sharp looks, apart from her acting skills. Her big break was in Neeraj Pandey’s M.S Dhoni The Untold Story. She has now worked in several movies like Baaghi 2, Malang and many more. The actor has also appeared on-screen with Salman Khan in the movie Bharat.

Also read: Disha Patani Comments On Her 'Love Triangle' As She Exits Airport With Tiger And Shraddha

However, her first big on-screen moment was in 2015 when she appeared in a television ad. In 2016, the actor landed the role in M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie was a hit and had put Patani on the radar. She also won the IIFA for Best Star debut of the year in 2017. Later, she appeared in the second instalment of the Baaghi film franchise along with Tiger Shroff.

In 2018, the actor became popular for her modelling skills as well. Patani’s Calvin Klein photoshoot and several others enabled her to gain recognition internationally. She also appeared in Kung Fu Yoga alongside popular actor and martial artist, Jackie Chan.

Also read: Disha Patani Flaunts Her Chemistry With Tiger Shroff In These Pictures/videos; Watch

In 2019, Disha Patani appeared on screen alongside Salman Khan. She appeared as Radha and showcased her swift dance moves in a song called Slow Motion from the popular movie, Bharat. The actor has also proved her modelling skills in various photoshoots. Disha Patani's sleek style has also inspired a lot of her fans to step up their style game. Having started in 2015 in a television commercial, Disha is now among the most influential celebrities in India.

The 27-year-old actor is next going to appear in the lead alongside popular actor Salman Khan in the movie Radhe. The film is directed by Prabhudeva and began production in 2019. It is going to be released this year, sometime around May. It is also reported that the actor has been roped in for the sequel of Ek Villain.

Also read: Entertainment News Live Updates - Disha Patani's 'Love Triangle' At The Airport

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.