Disha Patani Flaunts Her Chemistry With Tiger Shroff In These Pictures/videos; Watch

Baaghi 2 pair Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are often rumoured to be in a relationship by their fans. The pair has rubbished the rumours multiple time, however, the fans of the pair are convinced that the two are more than just friends. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are often seen supporting each other by posting pictures of each other on their social media. Disha Patani recently commented on Tiger Shroff’s Instagram picture and had taken the internet by a storm. Check out some of the photos and pictures of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff together.

Disha Patani’s photos with Tiger Shroff

ALSO READ: 'Baaghi 3' Trio Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani In 'some Confusion' At Airport

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff's Hot Photoshoot For Dabboo Ratnani Has Got Disha Patani Swooning

Disha Patani’s videos with Tiger Shroff

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Shows Off THIS Stunt As He Anticipates 'Baaghi 3', Disha Patani Loves It

Disha Patani will be seen dancing to a sensual number in Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3. The song titled Do You Love Me features Shraddha Dancing to the groovy beats of the song. Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor was playing the lead role along with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi. While he was seen acting opposite Disha Patani in Baaghi 2. Now, Shraddha Kapoor has reunited with her Baaghi co-star. While Disha Patani has reunited with her Baaghi 2 co-star with the song in Baaghi 3.

ALSO READ: Unseen Disha Patani Photos That You Must Check Out Right Away

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.