Entertainment News Live Updates - Sara Ali Khan Posts Breathtaking Pictures From Varanasi

Fans of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor had gathered for the theme song launch of the movie Baaghi 3 in Mumbai. They were graced by the presence of the actors, along with director Ahmed Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The fans then started requesting Tiger to show them the whole film instead of just the theme song. Tiger, feeling happy and excited, asked his producer and director for the same. Ahmed and Sajid gave a nod to this idea.

The prints of the movie Baaghi 3 were then loaded in the theatre in the next 30 minutes. This is the first time that a movie was shown to the fans four days before its release date. The fans whistled and clapped in celebration on of the screening as well as for the birthday of their favourite star. They kept on appreciating the movie and also praised Tiger who made it possible for them to watch Baaghi 3's special screening before its release.