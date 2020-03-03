The Debate
Entertainment News Live Updates - Sara Ali Khan Posts Breathtaking Pictures From Varanasi

Stay tuned to this space to keep up with everything that's trending and latest in the fields of Bollywood News, Hollywood News and Television News.

Stay tuned to this space to keep up with everything that's trending and latest in the fields of Bollywood News, Hollywood News and Television News.
Sara Ali Khan Offers Prayers At The Ganga, Posts Breathtaking Pictures From Varanasi
5 mins ago | March 03, 2020 14:15

Sara Ali Khan is just two years old in the film industry and already enjoys a massive fan following. Be it her witty interviews or chucklesome Instagram posts, Sara seemingly has a knack for entertaining her fans on social media. After wrapping the shoot of Coolie No. 1, Sara decided to escape the hustle and bustle of Mumbai and jetted off to the holy city of Varanasi. Take a look at her posts here:

Sara Ali Khan Offers Prayers At The Ganga, Posts Breathtaking Pictures From Varanasi 

 

Tiger Shroff surprises fans with a special screening of 'Baaghi 3' amid whistles & claps
46 mins ago | March 03, 2020 13:34

Fans of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor had gathered for the theme song launch of the movie Baaghi 3 in Mumbai. They were graced by the presence of the actors, along with director Ahmed Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The fans then started requesting Tiger to show them the whole film instead of just the theme song. Tiger, feeling happy and excited, asked his producer and director for the same. Ahmed and Sajid gave a nod to this idea.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson) on

The prints of the movie Baaghi 3 were then loaded in the theatre in the next 30 minutes. This is the first time that a movie was shown to the fans four days before its release date. The fans whistled and clapped in celebration on of the screening as well as for the birthday of their favourite star. They kept on appreciating the movie and also praised Tiger who made it possible for them to watch Baaghi 3's special screening before its release. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

