Disha Patani Comments On Her 'Love Triangle' As She Exits Airport With Tiger And Shraddha

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, and Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing the screen in their latest release Baaghi 3. Recently, the trio was pictured at the airport together. As she Disha Patani saw the cameras she made a sarcastic comment about them seen together.

Also Read | Disha Patani's Dance Videos Will Bring Out The Dancer In You, Watch

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to feature in Baaghi 3. The duo has been going all guns blazing for the promotions of their film. Disha Patani will also be dancing on an item number in the film called Do You Love Me. The trio was recently seen together as they exited Mumbai airport. As they walked out, Disha Patani saw the cameras and passed a sarcastic comment.

Also Read | Disha Patani Flaunts Her Chemistry With Tiger Shroff In These Pictures/videos; Watch

On seeing the cameras, she turned her face towards Tiger Shroff and said, “Yeh log bolenge love triangle hai” meaning, now these people will call this a love triangle. With her comment, Disha Patani referred to herself, Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor as they were leaving together. One can hear this in the video and since then, it is going viral on the internet. After her comment, Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff chose not to react much on it. According to a media report, the trio was coming back from Dubai.

Also Read | Disha Patani's Movies With Tiger Shroff That You Must Watch

Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor looked chic in their casual yet comfy outfits. Tiger Shroff looked stylish in a black shirt and blue denim. He accessorised his look with black sunglasses. Disha opted for a crossbody bag to accessorise her look.

Also Read | Disha Patani Joins John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur In Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2'

Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of Baaghi franchise. It is expected to release on March 6, 2020. The film features Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande while Disha Patani has a cameo in the film. It is directed by Ahmed Khan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.