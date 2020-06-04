Veteran Actors Hrithik Roshan Has Worked With: Rekha, Rishi Kapoor & More

Ever since Hrithik Roshan dipped his toes in Bollywood, the actor has managed to carve a niche for himself in the hearts of masses with his unmissable camaraderie with co-stars. Here is a list of few yesteryear superstars, with whom Hrithik Roshan has shared the screen space and left a long-lasting mark on the audience. The list includes Rekha, Big B and more.

With Rekha in Koi Mil Gaya

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Rekha and Preity Zinta in the leading roles, Koi.. Mil Gaya follows the story of a developmentally disabled young man, who tries to continue the work his father did in communicating with extra-terrestrials from outer space, which leads to something miraculous and wonderful. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Koi... Mil Gaya also stars Prem Chopra in a prominent role. In the movie, Rekha plays the role of Hrithik Roshan’s mother.

With Rishi Kapoor in Agneepath

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt and Priyanka Chopra in the leading roles, Agneepath is a remake film of Amitabh Bachchan’s blockbuster film with the same name. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film follows the story of a young boy's father who witnesses the lynching of his innocent father before his eyes and fifteen years later he returns home to seek revenge. Released in 2012, Agneepath features Rishi Kapoor playing the role of a gangster, Rauf Lala.

With Amitabh Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the leading roles, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham follows the story of Rahul, who is disowned by his father and moves to London to build a new life. Years later, his now grown-up little brother Rohan embarks on a mission to bring Rahul back home and reunite the family again with the help of Pooja. In the movie, Amitabh Bachchan plays the character of Hrithik Roshan’s father.

On the professional front

Meanwhile, the makers of Krrish are currently gearing up for their next franchise, Krrish 4, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Kharbanda, and Nawazzudin Siddiqui in the leading roles. Krrish 4 is the fourth franchise of India's first sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya which stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Rekha in the leading roles. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the makers of Krrish 4 have eyed a Christmas release for the film, as it reportedly releases on December 25, 2020.

Hrithik Roshan will be seen along with actor Katrina Kaif in Bang Bang Reloaded. The much-anticipated action entertainer will mark Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's on-screen reunion after five years, as the duo last joined hands for Bang Bang. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, Bang Bang managed to cross the 200-crore-mark, boosting fans' expectations from the much-awaited sequel.

