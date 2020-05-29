Remember When Veteran Actor Rekha Opened Up About Her Thoughts On Having Children?

Legendary actor Rekha, back in 1984, opened up about her thoughts on having children in an interview. Rekha revealed that she wanted to have kids, but she never wanted to have one out of wedlock. The Do Anjaane actor also added that her fantasy was to have children as her mother always told her to move ahead in life by that time she was 30.

Furthermore, Rekha reportedly added that somewhere she thought her mother's thoughts were right. The Umrao Jaan star added that she wanted her children to grow physically with her and additionally also spoke about the communication gap. Rekha exclaimed that she thought there wouldn't be much communication gap, as she was very straight forward, and that she thought a hundred years in advance.

Rekha talked about how it felt with children at home

Veteran actor Rekha, in the same 1984 interview, also revealed that she enjoyed her privacy her home, but also wanted the emptiness of her house to be filled with children. Speaking more about how it would feel with children around, Rekha expressed how the scenario would look with children running around on the stairs. Reportedly, Rekha confessed that she was determined not to have only two children, but twelve minimum.

Additionally, Rekha also reportedly revealed that she regretted not being married and not having children. She spoke about how it felt when she saw her friends all younger than her, married with children. Further, the Khoon Bhari Maang actor also exclaimed that she would love her children to be Librans.

Speaking more about how children were, Rekha expressed that kids are somewhat selfish and demanding. She added that they learn stuff quite early and that they also know what is happening around them. Speaking about her childhood, Rekha asserted that she was not aware of what was around her till was 16.

Even though Rekha might be away from the celluloid for now, but her presence at the awards shows and many prestigious events in the industry always steals the show. There were times when actors in Bollywood also performed on Rekha's iconic songs, to give the superstar a tribute. Rekha's impeccable charm is loved by her fans even today.

