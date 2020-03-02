Hrithik Roshan Raises The Temperature With These Sizzling Photoshoots

Right from his Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai days, Hrithik Roshan has gained a lot of attention for his acting skills, dance moves and looks. Take a look at these pics of Bollywood's Greek God that do justice to his chiselled and suave looks.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan Shares Work Selfies With His Crew From Dubai Trip, See Pics

Hrithik's Daboo Ratnani photoshoot

Hrithik Roshan's last photoshoot was for Bollywood celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani. Daboo Ratnani shared his annual calendar for this year with many famous Bollywood celebrities. Hrithik looked completely astonishing while displaying his six-pack abs.

Hrithik Roshan and Lisa Haydon

One of the smoking photoshoots of Hrithik Roshan was with the Queen actor Lisa Haydon. Both of them shot together for the January 2017 issue of Vogue magazine. Hrithik Roshan was styled by his friend Anaita Shroff Adajania for this shoot. Take a look at the picture here:

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan's Most Enduring Memory From 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'

Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor

Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor shot for the Femina magazine before their movie War was slated to release. Both the War actors look smouldering in this photoshoot where Hrithik is dressed in a black blazer with white polka dots whereas Vaani is in a glittery sequined slip dress. Check out their picture here.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan Is 'looking For A Storm' In Dubai, Tiger Shroff Says He Himself Is One

Hrithik Roshan's photoshoot for Calvin Kleins

Hrithik Roshan also appeared on the cover of Calvin Kleins magazine. This solo picture of the Super 30 actor simply weaves magic into a simple pose. Take a look.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan Signs With US-based Gersh Agency

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.