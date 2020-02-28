Hrithik Roshan Is 'looking For A Storm' In Dubai, Tiger Shroff Says He Himself Is One

If there is a Greek God on the Earth in today's world, then it is certainly Hrithik Roshan, as said by many fans. The actor has time and again proven his worth in the industry and is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Currently, Hrithik is enjoying a vacation in Dubai with his team.

Here is his post:

Hrithik Roshan posted some stunning pictures from Dubai on his Instagram handle. The actor can be seen in a sleeveless sporty hoodie and he matched it with white track pants and sneakers. He completed his look with a beret and also added some shades in the mix. In the caption, Hrithik shared that he is looking for the storm. He also added that he is enjoying the calm meanwhile. In reply, Hrithik's co-star and close friend Tiger Shroff commented that Hrithik himself is a storm.

The actor had posted another pair of pictures before this post. In the pictures Hrithik posed along with Mayur Shettigar and Swapneel Hazare. He captioned the post with: "Men at work".

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the movie War alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The movie broke many box office records in the year 2019. Hrithik has yet not made any announcements on future projects. According to a report on a leading entertainment website, Hrithik was reportedly approached for a remake of the movie Satte Pe Satta by Farah Khan. It is also said the offer was turned down by the actor.

Image Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

