Hrithik Roshan's Most Enduring Memory From 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'

Hrithik Roshan has worked in various movies throughout his career. His hit movies include Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Krrish, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and many more. The actor recently talked about his enduring memory from his movie Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Take a look at what Hrithik Roshan had to say.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan's Top Movies You Must Watch

Hrithik Roshan's enduring memory from his debut movie

The actor said that his most enduring memory from the movie was his relationship with his father, Rakesh Roshan. He explained a scene where his character had to wake up in the morning and he argued with his dad about wearing a t-shirt instead of a vest. After a few retakes of the scene, Rakesh Roshan got annoyed and shouted at Hrithik in front of everyone and told him that the team will stop shooting the film. Hrithik also mentioned that everybody who was a part of the team thought that the movie will not be further shot after Rakesh Roshan's outburst.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Shares Work Selfies With His Crew From Dubai Trip, See Pics

After a while, they shot the next scene and everything was functioning smoothly. Hrithik said that everybody on the set was in dilemma about what just happened between the father-son duo. Hrithik Roshan laughed at the enduring memory that occurred a long time ago. Following that, he also spoke about him and his father's relationship. Hrithik said that on set, Rakesh Roshan is his director and that they respect each other's relation which is why they keep their personal and professional life separate from work.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi.. Mil Gaya' & Other Top Bollywood Films Based On Aliens; Check Out

Furthermore, the actor also talked about his relationship with every director he works with. He makes sure that he puts in his point of view of what he feels about a particular shot/scene. Hrithik Roshan also added that it is one of the important things that every actor should consider while working on a project.

ALSO READ | How Hrithik Roshan Overcame His Speech Troubles & Is Now A Superstar Worth Millions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.