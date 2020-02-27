Hrithik Roshan Shares Work Selfies With His Crew From Dubai Trip, See Pics

After giving two back to back hit films in 2019, Super 30 and War, actor Hrithik Roshan is seemingly enjoying a break currently. A couple of weeks back, Hrithik Roshan reached LA to join the celebration of his Koi Mil Gaya co-star and friend Preity Zinta. Since then, the actor has also shared a few sneak-peeks of his Dubai vacation.

READ | Hrithik Roshan Calls Professor 'brainless Monkey' After He Shames A Student For Stammering

On Wednesday, Hrithik Roshan shared a slideshow on his social media handle. Apart from Hrithik, the pictures also feature his bodyguard Mayur Shettigar and fitness trainer Swapneel Hazare. The trio is seen striking a casual pose for selfies. Hrithik Roshan looked sporty in black full-sleeves t-shirt. He also added a brown flat cap and a pair of aviator sunglasses to his overall attire. On the other side, his friends also carried a casual look. Hrithik's caption read, 'Men at work. #dubai @iam_sentinel @swapneelhazare'.

READ | Hrithik Roshan Is NOT Doing Sourav Ganguly Biopic And Neither Is Dharma Productions

Catch the look below:

READ | Hrithik Roshan Inspires By Overcoming Speech Challenges & Becoming A Star Worth Millions

As soon as the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor shared the photos, his fans started pouring their love in the comments section with fire and red heart emoticons. The post received thousands of likes and comments within a few hours. In the comments section, fans praised his casual sporty look. Whereas, a section of fans started asking about his upcoming projects. Reportedly, Hrithik is in Dubai for some of his work commitments.

Though the 46-year-old actor hasn't announced any new project yet, it is speculated that he will soon start working for the third installment of Krrish. Many other reports published by online news and entertainment portals, state that Hrithik might play a double role in the upcoming superhero flick. Reportedly, in an interview, Hrithik Roshan said that the film is underway but it’s best if the team speaks at the right time.

READ | Hrithik Roshan's Best Scenes In Farhan Akhtar-Konkana Sen Sharma Starrer 'Luck By Chance'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.