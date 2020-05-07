Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan Back COVID-19 Testing, Urge To ‘flatten The Curve’

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan have lent their support to a campaign which encourages people to undergo COVID-19 testing. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have also spoken about the COVID-19 testing campaign in an interview with a publication. Hrithik Roshan revealed that to win a battle, it is important to identify the enemy first.

Hrithik Roshan urged everyone to undergo the COVID-19 testing and flatten the curve

Hrithik Roshan elaborated on the context saying that undergoing COVID-19 testing will be the first step of a responsible citizen to combat the ongoing pandemic. Hrithik Roshan urged everyone to follow the campaign by undergoing COVID-19 testing and helping the frontline workers to flatten the curve. Saif Ali Khan spoke about the COVID-19 testing campaign saying that people need to rely on each other now more than ever and that there is a need to remove the stigma attached to the testing.

Saif Ali Khan urged everyone to get tested if they are experiencing the symptoms of the pandemic

Saif Ali Khan also said that these are extremely challenging times and that it is the duty of every responsible citizen to get themselves tested for the pandemic. Saif Ali Khan also urged everyone to spread awareness about the testing and to get tested immediately if they have symptoms. Saif Ali Khan added that it is extremely necessary to get oneself tested for protecting their family members.

Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn promoted blood transfusion to the COVID-19 patients from those who have been cured of it

Hrithik Roshan, along with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has also joined the Kasturba Hospital's initiative to save lives of those infected by the novel coronavirus by transfusion of the blood of a person who has been cured of the deadly disease. Both Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn had shared details of the initiative through their microblogging accounts and also urged their fans and followers to sign up to protect lives. While the Tanhaji actor likened the survivors to a 'Corona warrior', the Kaabil actor had shared a note about the mission along with the contact details of the hospital. Take a look at Ajay Devgn's tweet.

If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 19, 2020

