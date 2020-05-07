Saif Ali Khan's Boldest Statements That Created Controversies

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood and is known for his stellar performances. The actor was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman and will next be seen in Dil Bechara and Bunty Aur Babli 2. However, the actor has also been caught in some controversies due to some bold statements that he made. Read on:

Saif Ali Khan's top controversial statements

In an interview, Saif Ali Khan landed himself in a controversy about when he was questioned about politics getting altered in his recently released Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He replied saying ''I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you know why you’re doing it." Saif Ali Khan acknowledged that the politics in the movie is questionable and the idea of Swaraj that the film showcases does not qualify as history as India as a nation had nothing like self-governed nation until the British gave one. Many actors including Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri slammed the actor for this statement.

Bollywood ‘history buff’ #SaifAliKhan claims “there was no concept of ‘India’ until the British came.”



Yeah right. French East India Company was about China & Vasco D’Gama went to Fiji.



Last time he invoked he invoked ‘history’ he named his son ‘Timur’

pic.twitter.com/pyZXERUQy0 — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) January 19, 2020

Saif Ali Khan made headlines when he made some bold statements about The Azaaan. According to some reports, Saif Ali Khan who is known for being very vocal opened up about his view on the same matter. The actor said to one of the leading daily portals:

''Don’t know who you are offending. At one level I agree, the lesser sound the better, there should be certain decibel levels allowed across religious practices. I also understand the amplification of the sound during azaan comes from insecurity. Not just here but also in Israel apparently where three different religions co-exist. It’s been written about so I believe it’s the same. As a minority, you would like to make your presence felt and hopefully accepted. If someone says that it should be extinguished, it will make some people little uncomfortable. As a precursor to some sort of holocaust, it’s the first thing you think of. There’s a bit of fear there.''

Saif Ali Khan further caught himself in another controversy when he replied to Sonu Nigam's tweet on the same issue. He found his point of view on The Azaan to be a bit aggressive. Reportedly, this is what the actor said to the leading daily:

''It’s fine to express your views on the decibel levels. I think that tweet was a bit aggressive though, initially. And I do think religion should be a private affair and we should be a secular country.''

Saif Ali Khan son's Ibrahim had shared some posts and videos of himself on his Instagram feed and Saif had some words of advice for his son on the same. According to a leading daily, his bold statement advising son to be less active on social media created controversy.

"I hope he understands that interest on social media is a double-edged sword. People are interested in him today because of his family, who his parents are as well as him"

In an interview, Saif Ali Khan opened up as to why he does not want to work with wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the interview, Saif Ali Khan explained the reason and his statement sparked controversy amongst the audience. He explained:

"I've been saying no to working with Bebo in recent years because I've always ensured that there's a clear demarcation between my personal and professional life. Now, however, the lines are blurring. With my father (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) not being around and me being the defacto head of the family, my outlook has changed."

"When I am with Kareena on screen, I end up not performing. I become deferential and slightly boring in the frame. I don't compete and give enough energy. I kind of play myself, which is bad,"

