Hrithik Roshan's Best Scenes From 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' To Cherish

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starred Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, along with Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was the story about three best friends who travel abroad to celebrate the bachelorette of one of their group members. Hrithik Roshan's character in the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is of a person who forgets to enjoy his life because of his work pressure and stress. He meets Katrina Kaif, who lives life to the fullest and teaches him to do the same. Here are some of his best scenes in the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as Arjun.

Hrithik Roshan's best scenes from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Seize the day

Hrithik Roshan's character in the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is so caught up with work that he forgets to take a step back and enjoy his life. However, when he meets Laila, their scuba diver instructor, his life changes. He realises taking risks in life and living the moment is more important.

When he faces his fear

Hrithik Roshan is shown as an aquaphobic in the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. However, he decides to overcome his fear after one of his friends challenges him to go scuba diving. At first, he hesitates but later decides to face his fear and goes scuba diving only to come out with no regrets and a beautiful experience.

Convincing his friends for skydiving

In the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, three friends decide to go on a trip and also decide one adventurous activity each and that the other two have to do it as well. Hrithik Roshan decides to take his friends for skydiving. The other two friends get scared to go ahead but the latter manages to convince them for a thrilling adventure.

His last wishes

Towards the end of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the three best friends participate in a bull race which is a life and death situation. The three make their last wishes just in case they do not make it alive till the end of the race. Hrithik Roshan then makes a wish that he will live with Laila (Katrina Kaif) if he comes back alive.

