Saif Ali Khan Captured At His Candid Best By Kareena Kapoor Khan; See Pics

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are known to be one of the most romantic couples of Bollywood. Actor Saif Ali Khan is known to be a private person and does not share much about his personal life. However, since Kareena Kapoor Khan opened her Instagram account, she has been sharing a few unseen pictures of the actor that shows their real love. Take a look at these pictures of Saif Ali Khan in his best self, clicked by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Saif Ali Khan's unseen pictures shared by his wife Kareena

Saif Ali Khan is a doting father and often speaks about his son Taimur Ali Khan. The actor is often spotted painting with his son or playing with him. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of actor Saif Ali Khan giving a haircut to Taimur Ali Khan since all the salons are shut because of Coronavirus.

Another picture of Saif Ali Khan shared by his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan was while he was painting. Saif Ali Khan told his wife he bought her flowers and actually painted them on the wall for her, as mentioned in the caption.

Saif Ali Khan is an avid book reader and has also passed on this habit to his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor shared a picture of her beloved husband while his nose was dug in a book and wrote that he was 'booked' for the weekend.

Saif Ali Khan also loves playing the guitar. And this picture was one of the first few pictures Kareena Kapoor Khan shared on her Instagram account.

Sending out a message before the lockdown, Kareena Kapoor Khan urged her fans to stay indoors. She posted a picture of her husband and her son at home and urged people to do the same.

