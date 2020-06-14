Upbeat Hrithik Roshan Songs To Hit The Dance Floor With Your Squad Post Lockdown

Hrithik Roshan has managed to showcase his versatility with every film in the span of his glorious career. From a swanky robber to a badass superhero, the actor has explored it all for his die-hard fans to see. Hrithik also has some chartbusters to his kitty which can be touted as the ultimate dance numbers. These hit tracks of the actor can be the perfect choice for you and your squad to hit the dance floor once the lockdown gets lifted.

Here are some of the foot-tapping chartbusters of Hrithik Roshan which can be the go-to dance number for you and your squad

Dhoom Again (Dhoom 2)

This hit track from the movie Dhoom 2 was a sensation amongst the fans owing to Hrithik Roshan's scintillating dance moves and the upbeat energy of the song. The song had the Super 30 actor set the dance floor on fire with his signature moves to become a huge hit amongst the fans. The track was crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Dominique Cerejo.

The track Dhoom Again is considered to be one of the best dance numbers of the actor for his effortless dance moves and 'living' the song which made the fans fall in love with the track in a jiffy. The song also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with the actor. Needless to say, the two shared fire-crackling chemistry in the song.

Bang Bang (Bang Bang)

Trust Hrithik to make a dance number look like a visual extravaganza. The actor also unleashes his inner Micheal Jackson in some of the signature steps in the track. The hit dance number was crooned by Benny Dayal and Neeti Mohan.

Hrithik Roshan's good looks coupled with his flawless moves make this track a must add on your dancing playlist. To raise the hotness quotient, he shares the screen space with the lovely Katrina Kaif in the track. The two complement each other in terms of chemistry and dance movies effortlessly making the song nothing less than a treat.

Ghungroo (War)

Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor's infectious chemistry came across as a breath of fresh air in this catchy number. The actor's swooning dance movies along with the free-spirited vibe of the song made it one of the most adored dance numbers of last year. Needless to say, the song can be your ultimate go-to track to unwind on the dance floor with your squad.

