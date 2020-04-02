Hrithik Roshan Was The First Choice For Farhan Akhtar's 'Don'? Know Why He Missed Out

Hrithik Roshan, who has completed over two decades in Bollywood, is still one of the finest actors in the industry. Hrithik was last seen on the big screen in the Siddharth Anand directorial, War (2019), alongside Tiger Shroff. War was the biggest box-office opener of the year, and also made it into the ₹200 crores club. Fans hailed the actor for his acting in this action film. However, there was one more such action film that was offered to Hrithik in 2006. Read what happened here-

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's Inspiring Story Of How He Overcame Stammering Features In Class 6 Book

Hrithik Roshan was the first choice for Don (2006)

After the successful collaboration of Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan for Lakshya (2004), the actor-director duo had mutually decided to work together in the remake of Don. However, after writing the script, Farhan Akhtar felt the need to cast a more mature actor and approached Shahrukh Khan instead. During an interview with a leading daily, when Hrithik was asked about how he felt when Farhan did not cast him, Hrithik Roshan said that of course, he was disappointed, but he also respected Farhan Akhtar’s decision.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Lauds Mumbai Police's 'sense Of Humour' For Innovative 'April Fools' Tweet

Immediately after missing out on Don, Hrithik Roshan was signed by Yashraj Films for Dhoom 2. Dhoom 2 went on to be one of the biggest blockbusters of Hrithik’s career till date. Both the films, Don and Dhoom 2 were released in 2006. Don reportedly collected ₹51 crores at the Indian box-office, whereas, Dhoom 2 collected ₹81 crores at the Indian box-office and became the highest grosser of the year.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Fondly Speaks About His Sons Hridhaan & Hrehaan Roshan

About Don and Dhoom 2

Don is a Farhan Akhtar directorial. The lead cast of the film includes Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, and Boman Irani. The plot of the film revolves around a simple man, Vijay, who is recruited by a police officer to masquerade as Don, the leader of an international gang of smugglers. But things go wrong when the officer is killed and Vijay is left to fend for himself.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About Facing Stammering As A Challenge; Read Here

Dhoom 2 is a Sanjay Gandhvi directorial. The lead cast of the film includes Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, and Bipasha Basu. The plot of the film revolves around Mr A, a fearless thief, who steals valuable artefacts and teams up with the girl he is attracted to but who cannot be trusted. Close on their heels are three police officers trying to apprehend them.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.