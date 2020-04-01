Hrithik Roshan tries hand at piano despite '2 thumbs', gets photobombed by Sussanne, watch

Not many would’ve imagined celebrities washing dishes, sweeping their homes and performing other daily chores, but that has been possible, thanks to the ongoing lockdown against COVID-19. Another interesting feature of this period has been celebrities showcasing their creative talents from the confines of their home, like performing online concerts and more. One such display was Hrithik Roshan’s piano skills.

The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video where he is playing the piano at home. “It’s the seventh day of lockdown and I just hope you guys are using your time to learn something new every single day,” he said.

The War star added that he was ‘super proud of the children who were learning something new, and termed it as ‘really essential’. Hrithik then stated, “ I too have taken the 21-day challenge. Here is what I have learnt today” before gearing up to play the musical instrument.

The 46-year-old added, “I’m not good at this especially because of my two thumbs”, showing his right hand, and also said, “Can’t believe I’m doing this.”

Hrithik then plays the piano and even his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who has temporarily moved in with him for their sons amid the lockdown, is also seen walking behind him, something he termed as ‘photobomb courtesy.’

The Super 30 star was not too pleased, but felt satisfied about giving it a try, “Okay, that was not the best, but at least I’m trying” and added, I’m a little embarrassed with how I played this piano.”

In his caption, he wrote that he was on ‘mission piano’ like the ‘little pianists’ at home, referring to his sons Hrehaan and Hridhan and how the activity helped ‘activate both sides of the brain.’

Here’s the post

He also had a hilarious take on Sussanne’s ‘photobombing’, and how the interior designer was currently surveying the home for ‘design irregularities.’ She responded, how it was ‘funny’ and that she did not realise it.

Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan, Murnal Thakur, Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Goldie Behl were all impressed.

Apart from the video, the actor has been making headlines for urging his fans to stay home, with a video for the ‘elders’ or with a picture with his dog. On the professional front, he is yet to announce his next officially since the twin successes of Super 30 and War last year.

