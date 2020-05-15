Hrithik Roshan Fasts For 23 Hours Amid Lockdown, 'War' Co-star Tiger Shroff Reacts

Flaunting his salt and pepper look, Hrithik Roshan on Friday took to his Instagram handle to share that he has successfully fasted for 23 hours! Using the hashtags like 'Healthy living', 'Resilience', 'Discipline Equals Freedom', Roshan posted a screenshot of his fitness app that showed the time of his fast.

The first to comment on his inspiring post was none other than War co-star Tiger Shroff. With a fire emoji, Shroff wrote 'Shredded' in the comments section.

Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan are currently staying together amid the COVID-19 lockdown to take care of their sons, Hreehaan and Hredhaan. Sussanne Khan recently wrote a long and heartfelt blog for a magazine wherein she spoke about co-parenting with Hrithik Roshan amid the lockdown. Sussanne Khan called living with Hrithik Roshan an 'intelligent and soulful' decision.

Reportedly, Sussanne Khan revealed in the blog that when the lockdown was announced, she and Hrithik Roshan decided to stay together as it would be beneficial for their sons. Sussanne Khan also revealed that they decided to regroup their energies towards creating serenity for one another. Sussanne Khan added that with this thought in mind, she and Hrithik Roshan decided to begin their 'lockdown adventure'.

