Hrithik Roshan Leaves A 'sweet' Comment On Ex-wife Sussanne Khan's Mother's Day Post

Mother's Day 2020 was celebrated yesterday i.e. May 10, 2020. On the day which marks the celebration of motherhood, Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt post which featured her mother Zarine Khan and children Hridhaan and Hrehaan Roshan. Check out Sussanne Khan's adorable Mother's Day 2020 post below -

Also read: This Day That Year: Sussanne Khan talks about Hrithik & other stories that made the news

Sussanne Khan's Mother's Day 2020 post

Along with the post, Sussanne Khan shared an unfeigned caption that celebrated both her mother and children. Sussanne thanked her mother Zarine Khan for being the 'happiest mommy' in the world. She described all the mothers in the world as wonderful before thanking her sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussane also thanked her sons for making her feel loved every day. She concluded her note on an adorable note by writing that her most favourite part of life is being their mother.

Also read: Sussanne Khan shares an adorable video of her 'artist son' Hridaan on his birthday; Watch

Sussanne Khan's Mother's Day 2020 post received an overwhelming response on social media as fans and people from the entertainment industry left wonderful comments under it. Amid all the love for the post, Sussanne Khan's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan also left a comment calling it sweet. On the other hand, Twinkle Khanna and Sonali Bendre also left comments under Sussanne Khan's Mother's Day 2020 post. Check it out below -

Also read: Sussanne Khan's sister Farah confirms a staff member tested positive for COVID-19

Also read: Rishi Kapoor passes away: Sussanne Khan, Kunal Kemmu 'heartbroken' over tragic demise

Earlier it was revealed by Hrithik Roshan on his Instagram that Sussanne Khan had volunteered to temporarily move into his house during the coronavirus lockdown. Hrithik had shared a heartfelt post where he addressed that as a parent he cannot imagine staying away from his kids as the country enforces a lockdown. Hrithik has thanked Sussanne Khan to be supportive and understanding as they embark on a journey of co-parenting. Since then, both Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne have posted a number of Instagram posts featuring one another and their kids. Check it out below -

Also read: Sussanne Khan captures ex-husband Hrithik with her kids amid lockdown, dedicates a poem

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.