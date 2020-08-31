Hrithik Roshan Has Lovely Reaction To Vivek Oberoi’s Latest Post With Wife Priyanka

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi recently had taken to his social media to share a beautiful post with his wife, Priyanka Oberoi. While fans received the mushy video well, actor Hrithik Roshan also had a lovely reaction to the same. The video of Vivek and Priyanka screamed of love and togetherness.

Vivek Oberoi shares lovely video with wife Priyanka

Talking about the same, the video has Vivek and Priyanka sharing a video selfie on the backdrop of a beach. The song Sunrise by Norah Jones can also be heard in the video. The Saathiya actor also had an endearing caption with the same. He wrote how his wife is like a breath of fresh air in the sunrise that is calm, breezy, and beautiful. He also called his wife his 'Sunshine Forever.'

Hrithik Roshan had a beautiful reaction to the video

Hrithik was quick to react to the video. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actor wrote, 'That’s beautiful guys' with a hugging emoji. Take a look at the video shared by Vivek and Hrithik's reaction to it.

You're like a breath of fresh air in the sunsrise; calm, breezy and beautiful. ❤️#MySunshineForever pic.twitter.com/iqKuwEJfUn — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) August 30, 2020

That’s beautiful guys 🤗 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 30, 2020

For the unversed, Vivek had starred alongside Hrithik in the movie, Krissh 3. Vivek was seen as the main antagonist in the film. The movie also starred Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles. The film was well-received by the die-hard fans of the Krissh franchise.

Meanwhile, ever since the fourth installment of Hrithik's blockbuster film franchise Krrish was announced, ardent fans have been eagerly awaiting new updates on the superhero sci-fi film. However, Krrish 4 had gotten delayed because the director and Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with throat cancer. Now, the latest report on Pinkvilla suggests that the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor, Kriti Sanon will play one of the female leads in the upcoming installment of the popular film series. The makers of the movie have plans of taking the superhit Krissh franchise forward in a completely new light. After Kangana Ranaut played a superwoman as a shape-shifting mutant in the film Krissh 3, Kriti may be seen playing a superwoman in Krissh 4. Hrithik is likely to be seen essaying four different characters in the fourth installment of Krissh, including his superhero avatar.

